FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting Thursday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Danny Lee Morgan allegedly shot the victim on Sheba Lane near Pamplico shortly before 11 p.m., according to deputies.
The victim and family members were able to identify Morgan as the alleged suspect, according to deputies.
Deputies searched the area for Morgan but were unable to find him, according to the release.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
