FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel.

A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to deputies.

The truck has Virginia license plate TV50372, according to deputies. Other tools and items were in the vehicle.

Deputies said a photo from a security camera at the motel shows a subject in dark clothing who may have been associated with a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 ext. 372 or use the “Submit-a-Tip” feature on the FCSO app. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC, where a tip could earn a reward of up to $1,000.