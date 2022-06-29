FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person of interest after a victim was robbed at gunpoint and forced to give up their keys, according to deputies.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, when the victim was forced to hand over the keys to his 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck, along with his PIN to his credit card, according to authorities. Deputies did not disclose where the robbery happened.

The victim was not injured.

The person of interest was captured on surveillance footage, according to authorities, who released the pictures Wednesday morning. The pictures appear to be of a man in a store.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 665-2121 and use extension 438. Tips can also be submitted on the sheriff’s office app, or by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at peedeeswanted.com.