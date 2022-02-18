Florence County deputies searching for shirtless break-in suspect

Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a business on Pamplico Highway. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identity a suspect in a break-in.

The crime happened at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday at 1315 Pamplico Hwy, according to the sheriff’s office. One suspect was caught on camera.

The suspect appears to be shirtless, according to a photo of the footage. Deputies did not disclose what, if any, items were taken.

The suspect might drive an early model Jeep Cherokee, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 665-2121 ext. 421 or use the “Submit-A-Tip” feature on the Florence County Sheriff’s Office app. Information can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC. Information can be given anonymously.

Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.