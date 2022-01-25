Florence County deputies seize $230k worth of cocaine in traffic stop

Florence County deputies seized a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop on Jan. 24, 2022. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized $230,000 worth of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money during a traffic stop on Monday, according to an announcement by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Joseph Mata, Taylor Lynn Bardwell and Gene Autry Haley, III — all of California — were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Deputies stopped the vehicle the three were in on Interstate 95 near mile marker 169, according to the announcement. While doing a consent search of the vehicle, authorities found two kilograms of cocaine.

The three have been denied bond.

If convicted, they face between 25 and 30 years behind bars, and up to a $200,000 fine.