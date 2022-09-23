FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized about 1,200 doses of heroin along with other drugs after a traffic stop Thursday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Waddell Dontrell Daniels III, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin, according to deputies. At the time of his arrest, he was out of jail on bond for a previous narcotics charge.

The arrest was a result of a traffic stop on Second Loop Road, deputies said. Investigators said Daniels had about 64.7 grams of methamphetamine, about 16.1 grams of cocaine, and 120 grams of heroin — about 1,200 doses.

Investigators also found $5,800 believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, according to a news release.

The value of drugs seized is estimated at $17,400, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniels is held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to deputies.