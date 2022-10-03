FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Severe thousands of doses of heroin and methamphetamine were taken off the streets after deputies arrested a Florence man wanted on a drug charge, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Robert Demont Washington remained in the Florence County Detention Monday afternoon on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine and distribution of meth, according to online jail records.

Deputies arrested Washington on Sept. 28 at a local fast food restaurant. He was wanted on an earlier meth charge, and deputies said he had an unspecified amount of the drug with him at the time.

Later, while searching a residence in the 600 block of Warley Street, the sheriff’s office said deputies seized nearly 48 grams of herion and between 28 and 100 grams of meth. The drugs seized amounted to nearly 1,600 doses of heroin and 6,500 doses of meth.

Deputies estimated the street value of the drugs to be about $68,000. No additional information was immediately available.

