FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are still searching for an attempted murder suspect in an early December shooting.

Deputies are looking for Angelo Ramone Townsend, 32, after he allegedly shot someone on Dec. 2 at about 7 p.m. It happened on Sneed Road in the Florence area.

Townsend is about 5-foot 11-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121.