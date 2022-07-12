FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night near South Florence High School, authorities said.

According to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s vehicle hit a utility pole while responding to back up another unit. He was treated at a hospital and released.

No information was immediately available about the incident he was responding to.

