FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday night near South Florence High School, authorities said.
According to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office, the deputy’s vehicle hit a utility pole while responding to back up another unit. He was treated at a hospital and released.
No information was immediately available about the incident he was responding to.
