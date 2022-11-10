FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A problem counting early votes on Election Night in Florence County has been resolved, and the results will be certified on Friday, officials said.

Julian Young, director of the county’s Voter Registration and Election office, explained what happened to News13 on Thursday.

“What we initially thought was an issue with a counting machine was resolved when we found that the original early voting ballot count on Tuesday evening had included test ballots from before election day,” Young said. “Once we realized that those votes were included, and in communication with the SEC, the correct early voting ballots were properly recorded as 10,956.”

The county’s Board of Canvassers is now scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday to certify the results of the election, Young said.