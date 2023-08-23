FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City woman who escaped custody in Florence County on Monday has been returned to jail, along with a man accused of aiding her escape, authorities said.
Authorities found Megan Marie Hickman, 32, hiding in a clothes dryer at a home on Johnnie Lee Lane in Coward on Tuesday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said she fled from a hospital emergency room after being taken there from the Florence County Detention Center for treatment of a medical issue.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hickman asked to use the restroom and was accompanied by a female nurse. A short time later, it was determined she had fled.
Hickman was returned to jail after being captured and charged with escape, the sheriff’s office said. She also faces a shoplifting charge, according to online book records. As of Wednesday morning, she remained in jail on bonds totaling more than $2,000.
Anthony Robert Wright-Post, 29, of Lake City, also was arrested and charged with aiding an escape, the sheriff’s office said. As of Wednesday morning, he remained in jail on Wednesday and a bond had not been set.
According to the sheriff’s office, escape is a felony punishable by one to 15 years in prison. Aiding an escape is a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years and a fine of up to $500.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.