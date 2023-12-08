FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — While most families are preparing for the holiday season, Cyrstal Thomas and her family have only one Christmas wish — a place to call home.

They went to bed Thursday night with no idea that it would be the last night in their home in Pamplico before a devastating fire.

Thomas said they were sound asleep until she was awakened by the smell of smoke. She said she immediately plopped up to see what was going on and saw smoke coming from the bottom of her hot water heater.

Her first instinct, she said, was to protect her children and niece. She went to their room, woke them up and told them to get out of the house and go to their grandmother’s house, which was beside their home. She told them to call the fire department once they were there because their home was on fire.

The kids, in distress and crying, listened to the commands and sprinted to the grandmother’s home, she said. Thomas then went to tell her husband, who was asleep, to get up because their home was on fire.

Dazed and confused, her husband asked, “whose house is on fire?” Thomas sais she firmly responded, “Our house is on fire, get out of the house.”

Thomas and her husband left the home but she realized she didn’t have on any clothes and went back into the home to get clothes. She said she had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

By the time the fire department arrived, most of the home had been burned down. Thomas said the home was a family home and housed many memories.

Although devastated about the loss of her home, Thomas said she is grateful that she was awakened by the smell. Two of her emotional support dogs were also saved from the fire.

“Thank you, God, because we could have all been sleep,” she said. “That is the most important thing we get to live to see another day because it could have been worse. Things can be replaced, but a life cannot.”

Thomas said her children were devastated because everything they had was destroyed. The children could not go to school the next day because they didn’t have shoes to put on.

“My kids were devastated,” she said. “They kept asking me what we were going to do because we don’t have a home anymore.”

Thomas said everything was destroyed, including Christmas presents, tablets, electronics, school supplies, school tablets, clothes, shoes, and everything else.

Deputy Chief Lee Huggins with the Hannah Salem Friendfield Fire Department said crews were dispatched at about 11:32 p.m. When they arrived, he said the single-wide mobile home was about 60% involved with heavy fire conditions.

In all, 11 firefighters from Hannah Salem Friendfield and Howe Springs helped fight the fire. It took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

It was determined to have been caused by a piece of faulty electrical equipment.

Huggins said there were six people in the home, two adults and four children. He also said the American Red Cross was called to help the family with their immediate needs.