FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest in a two-year-old murder case is finally bringing a Pee Dee family the closure they have been seeking.

Semori McKnight turned himself in to authorities over the weekend after being charged in the murder of Shawn Gibson in Timmonsville in March of 2020.

According to his father, Jay Gibson, Shawn left behind a fiancée and young daughter. Gibson said the arrest is a relief, and waiting for answers for the last two years has been the most difficult time of his life.

Gibson said his son grew up fishing on a pond in his front yard.

“Me and him set up a trout line across here,” he said. “That weekend, the kid caught one 156 catfish out of this one pond.”

The pond is now the site of a small memorial.

“I think about him every time I look out the door,” Gibson said. “To me, our son’s still here. I’ve got his truck right over there.”

On the anniversaries of his son’s death, Gibson and his family have covered the Timmonsville neighborhood where he died with posters pleading for information.

Sheriff TJ Joye told News13 last March that the previous administration had missed many details in its investigation.

“There were a lot of things they should have done, but they didn’t,” Gibson said. “When TJ Joye took office, my wife and I had a sit-down with him and he assured me we would get this solved.”

He said when he learned McKnight was charged and in custody, he went through all the emotions he has felt since the murder.

“The pain will never go away,” Gibson said. “All we can hope for is that they charge the right ones, and get them put away so they can’t hurt anyone else.”

Gibson said he believes other people may have been involved in the killing and he hopes the arrest will help investigators find out who they were. He said he plans to be in the courtroom for McKnight’s bond hearing.

“It’s going to be very difficult, but with God on my side, I can do anything,” Gibson said.