JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County golf club that closed 13 years ago when its owner went bankrupt will reopen on Thursday, officials said.

The Wellman Country Club closed in 2010 and was later bought by Florence County. It has since been leased to the city of Johnsonville.

The property will now be known as the Wellman Golf Club. It will open Thursday, and officials said they expect to have a grand opening later in the year.