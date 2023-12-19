FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A home and three vehicles were hit by gunfire shortly before midnight on Monday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

The home that was hit is in the 1800 block of Battleboro Court near Howe Springs Road, Major Mike Nunn of the sheriff’s office said. There were people in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

A person inside one of the vehicles suffered a minor injury from broken glass, Nunn said.

This incident followed shootings in the city of Florence earlier in the evening, Nunn said, adding that investigators are looking to determine if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s office investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80169, or to “Submit-A-Tip” on the department’s free app for Apple and Android devices.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee on the website www.peedeeswanted.com, by downloading the “P3 Tips” app on an Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

A reward of up to $1,000 is available from Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest.