FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released new details about Saturday’s bloody home invasion in Florence County that sent a grandfather and his grandson to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies arrested Christopher Jason Taylor, 19, of Marion, and Christopher Donald Upton, Jr., 19, of Dillon, after the alleged incident on Taylor Road. They were both charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and battery and armed robbery. Upton was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to an incident report, when deputies arrived they found the two victims covered in blood with facial and head injuries. The grandson appeared to be in a state of shock or confusion, and both victims were taken by EMS to McLeod hospital.

The grandfather said he had tried to hold the intruders back but could not provide officers with specific details, the report said. He also told officers that another grandson had been on the scene but no one knew where he was.

The other grandson later called into dispatch and was found by a deputy and was taken back to the scene location, the report said. He told deputies that they had all inside when two subjects broke into their home demanding money.

He said one of the subjects was “bigger in size,” wore a mask and had what appeared to be a 12 gauge shotgun. He said the other was a shorter male.

According to the report, he said the intruders came in threatening to shoot them and then took his leather wallet which had an ELK on it and $364 inside. He said the incident took place in the back room and that he was able to slip out of the front door, which the intruders left open, and run away.

He also described hearing gunshots from inside the residence as he ran away, the report said. Deputies found a spent shotgun shell by the front door, one in the kitchen, and two in the bedroom, along with what appeared to be bullet holes in the bed and ceiling.

One of the deputies said while they were headed to the scene a deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and a person walking around the vehicle that matched the description of the suspects, the report said.

The two men were arrested and taken into custody after a brief chase, the report said. They are being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.