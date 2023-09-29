FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has opened an internal affairs investigation after six deputies violated a body camera policy and five officers failed to act while an inmate was tazed multiple times and was hospitalized while in custody at the Florence County Detention Center, according to documents obtained by News13.

The alleged incident happened on April 4 and the sheriff’s office received the complaint more than a week later on April 12.

The inmate, Darrin Davis, signed a letter asking for preservation of “any and all evidence” for April 4 through April 8, documents show. While going through the evidence, “several items” were found that needed further attention, and Sheriff TJ Joye advised opening an internal investigation.

The formal internal affairs interview of Davis was conducted May 4th in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations conference room. Davis accompanied by his attorney, Matthew Swilley, gave a statement to several officers with the department about his background and the details of the alleged incident.

Davis, a native of Florence recently returned to his hometown with his wife in September 2022 after moving away to live with his father in North Carolina, documents state.

Davis in his statement admitted to an extensive criminal history which included multiple convictions in both state and federal courts. His most recent bout with the law was when he was sentenced to 86 months in federal prison for a burglary that occurred in Petersburg, Virginia.

Davis also stated that he suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome, schizophrenia, and generalized anxiety disorder. The documents state that Davis never served in the military or law enforcement and does not take any medications for those conditions. He also admitted to being addicted to illegal narcotics.

Davis said on the evening of the alleged incident, he called law enforcement believing that a suspicious person was walking outside of his home. He said the responding deputy walked with him around the home and was unable to find anything, documents said.

Davis, in his interview said he has no recollection of being combative with detention officers or EMS and denies consuming methamphetamine or any other illegal narcotic while in the detention center.

He admitted however that he had earlier consumed some substance from a clear bag which was most likely methamphetamine. Davis stated that any such substances would have been discovered while he was being searched, documents state.

The findings of the internal affairs investigation revealed that Davis’s arrest inside of his home for breach of peace was unlawful and that he was unreasonably tased by an officer who was not taught to use the taser.

When Davis arrived at the detention center, he was brought into the booking area and was processed. It was determined, through the investigation that Davis was not sent through a body scanner which would have prevented the contraband, methamphetamine, from getting into the facility, the findings said.

After Davis was booked, he was placed in the detox room and while in room, Davis acted as if he was paranoid. Deputies removed Davis from the detox room in an attempt to calm him down for an extended period of time, documents state.

Davis made a medical complaint to the detention center staff which they followed protocol and contacted the medical staff on call. Davis was offered medication to help with his anxiety and paranoia, but he refused the medicine. Davis was also given food and water, but he did not eat the food, documents show.

Another incident occurred in the detention center that night and Davis was placed back inside the detox room while officers attended to the incident. He continued to show signs of anxiety and paranoia while in the room and this is when an officer named, Manaisha Gilmore approached the detox room and used her taser.

Gilmore heard another officer’s body camera, Sgt. Vasquez, and told her to “turn that off,” documents state. Vasquez did turn the body camera off, and no audio footage was captured after that point.

While in the detox room, officers witnessed Davis taking his shirt off hitting the walls and windows of the detox room. Davis was later observed eating something later identified as methamphetamine, according to documents.

Officers then went into the room to control Davis and he came towards officers and was tased. Davis fell to the floor and “probably struck his head on the door frame when he fell,” the documents said. Officers tried to handcuff Davis but were unable due to a malfunctioning or damaged handcuff.

The officers did not attempt to restrain Davis and he became violent, got up, and was swinging the handcuff that was not secured. Davis than began to run around the booking center and was tased again, according to the findings.

Davis after being tased again laid on the floor for a time span of 28 to 30 seconds was not moving. The findings state that officers stood around and gave commands but did not make any attempt to secure Davis.

Sgt. Vasquez then ordered for EMS to be called and Davis attempted to get up off the floor and was tased twice within one second by officer Ja’Wan Neal. He fell to the floor near the booking door and large glass wall, documents state.

Other officers began showing up in the booking area, but none of the officers attempted to assist with restraining or getting Davis securely handcuffed.

After officers were able to get handcuffs on Davis in the front and were getting leg shackles onto Davis, he attempted to get up off the floor and was tased twice in one second again by officer Neal, documents state.

While attempting to put on leg shackles, Davis attempted to get up again and was tased. Leg shackles were placed a short time later on Davis and he was tased again by Neal for moving his leg while lying on the floor. Davis raised his hands and was again tased by the same officer.

This is when Vasquez ordered the officers to not tase Davis anymore, documents state.

Several officers stood around and watched two officers attempt to handcuff and shackle Davis. Davis began to get up off the floor and officer Neal tased Davis again even after being ordered not to. Davis was able to get up and went behind the booking desk where officers attempted to take Davis to the ground, documents show.

Davis got a hold of an officer’s taser and had control of it for a period of time, according to documents. Officers finally got a hold of Davis and held him down until EMS arrived and he was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Ultimately, the investigation determined that Davis was subjected to unreasonable/unnecessary force by officer Neal and that Neal didn’t follow direct orders to no longer tase Davis, documents state.

Officer Neal used a taser that he had not been trained to use and that was the explanation for why he fired two cartridges in less than one minute, documents state.

The findings also state that Neal made statements that were not professional after the use of a taser. He stood over Davis and said, “my first body” and then stated “i’mma keep poppin.”

Another officer, Cpl. Keith Graham was also cited with making an unprofessional comment in response to Neal’s statement encouraging Neal to “keep poppin his a**”

Five officers, Paul Hopkins, Linsley Mondelus, Tatanya Hicks, Yolanda Nettles, and Keith Graham were citied with failing to act during an incident that required assistance, documents state. Six officers, Paul Hopkins, Ja’wan Neal, Timothy Jackson, Tatanya Hicks, Yolanda Nettles, and Linsley Mondelus were cited with not wearing or activating a body camera.