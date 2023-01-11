FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a news release.

K-9 Furi’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Mae Ennis of 14 Frets Music and has been embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests as well as other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

“We love all our K9s and they are a vital part of what we do here,” Sheriff TJ Joye said in a press release. “We are so appreciative of this kind donation from Vested Interest to protect our K9 partners.”