FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County libraries will no longer charge late fees, the system announced Friday morning.

The move follows similar ones across the state, according to the Florence County Library System.

“It is heartbreaking to see children who want to check out books, but cannot because of family fines or the risk of fines,” Florence County Library System Director Alan Smith said in the written announcement. “This will restore equal library access to thousands of residents in Florence County, and we welcome them back.”

Due dates are still in place, but items can be renewed either online or by contacting the library.

Replacement fees will remain the same for items that are damaged or never returning. Patrons will still have to pay for printing, faxing and copying.

“The library’s mission is to serve all citizens of Florence County,” Smith said. “This gets us closer to that goal, without limiting access to citizens who cannot afford fines, many of whom rely on library services to support their education, seek employment, and improve their quality of life.”

Existing fines will be wiped. However, items will have to be returned, first.