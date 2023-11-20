FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 50-year-old Effingham man arrested last week is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer on two occasions, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

James Eric Days got into an argument with a person in January at the intersection of Hoffmeyer and Cherokee roads, deputies said. During that argument, he allegedly identified himself as a police officer and threatened to shoot the person.

Later, deputies said Days called where the person worked and identified himself as a Florence police officer in order to make a formal complaint against the victim.

Days, who is also charged with third-degree assault and battery, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Florence County Detention Center. He was released the next day on a $2,090 surety bond.