FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Florence County man has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor that date back to October 2014, according to authorities.

Ronnie Dale Lewis 52, of Johnsonville, was arrested on Friday and charged with charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor younger than 11 and two counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor 12 or younger.

According to deputies, Lewis allegedly committed sexual battery of a child who was between 4 years old and 9 years old between October 2014 and July. He also allegedly showed pornographic films and photographs of adults depicted in sexual activity to a minor between the ages of 4 years old and 8 years old.

Lewis remained at the Florence County Detention Center as of Monday morning, online jail records showed.