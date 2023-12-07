FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old Florence County man has been accused of selling tobacco products to minors.

Tejas D. Patel, 26, of Lake City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of unlawful sale of tobacco products to a minor.

According to Investigators, Patel is alleged to have sold a vape containing nicotine and/or THC to three underage confidential informants at the MJM Food Store located on West Turbeville Highway in Lake City. The investigation followed citizen complaints, deputies said.

Under South Carolina law, deputies said the unlawful sale of tobacco products to a minor is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of between $200.00 and $300.00 dollars.