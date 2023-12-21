FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Florence County man was arrested Wednesday and accused of soliciting sex and sending obscene photos to a person he thought was a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Zachery Levy Singletary of Effingham is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and three counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person younger than 18.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators and Goose Creek police made the arrest. Florence police assisted with the investigation.

Singletary’s case will be prosecuted by state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office. He stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.