FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 and 6 after entering a home on Glenhaven Road in Pamplico multiple times during daytime and nighttime hours, deputies said. Several guns, compound bows and other items were taken.

Deputies said he also allegedly stole multiple guns from vehicles at the same location.

Lee, who was arrested on Monday, is charged with first- and second-degree burglary; breaking into motor vehicles; grand larceny; and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available.

