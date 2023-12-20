FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday by Florence County Sheriff deputies for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and another person on the scene.

Christopher Kelly Shirer,30, of Pamplico was charged with first-degree domestic violence, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Kennedy Hanes Road in regard to a reported domestic dispute.

Upon deputies’ arrival, Shrier, came out of the house holding a rifle and multiple rifle and pistol magazines before going back into the home, deputies said.

A short time later, deputies said Shrier surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to Investigators, Shirer allegedly presented a rifle and threatened to kill his girlfriend following a verbal and physical altercation.

Shirer is also alleged to have presented the rifle and threatened to kill another person on the scene. Investigators further allege that Shirer is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, deputies said.

Shirer is being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation into this incident remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, deputies said.

