FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Saturday night after he allegedly discharged a gun into a vehicle that was doing doughnuts in his yard, the sheriff’s office told News13.

Trace Anderson Matthews, 22, of Scranton, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, booking records show.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday after a vehicle was seen doing doughnuts and driving recklessly in and near Matthews’ yard, deputies said. Matthews then allegedly shot at the vehicle as it was leaving the area.

Matthews was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $4,000 surety bond.