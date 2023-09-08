FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– A 24-year-old Florence County man was arrested Thursday after a search of his home resulted in deputies finding a large amount of marijuana and a stolen firearm in his possession.

Michael McKenzie was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued for a residence on East National Cemetery Road in Florence and resulted in the discovery of approximately 100 pounds of marijuana.

McKenzie is alleged to have had the marijuana in his possession as well as an AR pistol which was reported stolen out of Florence County. SLED assisted in this investigation, according to deputies.

McKenzie is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation into this matter is ongoing, deputies said.