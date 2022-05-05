JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Johnsonville man is facing multiple child sexual exploitation charges following an investigation.

Noah Brannon Cottrell has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into jail on April 11 and has since been released.

Cottrell was arrested after the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for each count if convicted on the second-degree or third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges.