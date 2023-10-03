FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing attempted murder charges after a fight led to a shooting on Saturday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Ray Askins Jr., 46, of Effingham, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies were called to the 6700 block of Pygatt Road in the Effingham area on Saturday about a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Askins allegedly shot at three people following a verbal altercation and a fight.

One of the people he shot at was shot in the leg, the sheriff’s office said. They were taken to an area hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Askins has been booked into the Florence County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.