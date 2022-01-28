Florence County man pleads guilty to child porn charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Timothy Glen Kaylor was sentenced to 10 years suspended to five years in prison and five years probation, Clements said. He will also have to register as a sex offender. The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.

Kaylor spent 434 days in jail and was transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Kaylor was arrested in 2019 on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was accused of possessing multiple child porn files.