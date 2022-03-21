FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run a woman off the road and fired a gun out of his vehicle, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Ty’Quan Lamont Reed, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree assault and battery and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

On Thursday, Reed allegedly tried to run the victim off the road with his car and then fired shots out of the car window in the area of Hobart Drive, according to deputies. The victim and the suspect knew each other.

No one was injured in the incident. Reed is held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Reed was previously arrested for attempted murder in 2019 after allegedly firing shots into a vehicle. According to the public index, that case has not been resolved.