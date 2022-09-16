FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man who partially paralyzed and sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 was sentenced Monday, according to documents obtained by News13.

Philip David Hannah pleaded guilty to domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, suspended to eight years with credit for time served. After he’s released, he’ll have five years of probation, according to documents.

Hannah has spent 585 days in jail, according to the documents. Online booking records show he was transported to state prison on Thursday to begin his sentence.

The sentence was a negotiated sentence, according to the documents.

In January 2021, Hannah had an argument with a woman at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence County, according to warrants.

Hannah grabbed the woman and slammed her onto a bed multiple times, causing her to land on her neck, according to the warrants. The woman was unable to move her arms or legs at the time and had emergency spine surgery.

No other details were available.