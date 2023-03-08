FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man won $200,000 on a lottery ticket that he forgot was in his truck, according to lottery officials.

The man purchased the winning Fiery 5s ticket at Coward Truck Stop on Highway 52, officials said.

“It was so unexpected and so awesome,” the man said in a news release.

The man eventually found the ticket a few days later after he put down the visor in his truck, according to officials.