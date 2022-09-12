FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records.

Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was ordered to home detention and must wear a GPS monitor.

McKnight is accused of killing 28-year-old Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville more than two years ago. Deputies identified McKnight as a suspect in the case in June, and shortly after that he turned himself in.

In March 2021, Gibson’s father pleaded for justice for his son and said he left behind a 6-month-old girl who will never know her father.

After McKnight’s arrest, Gibson called the arrest a relief and that waiting for answers for the last two years has been the most difficult time of his life.