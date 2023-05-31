FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A manufacturing company that has yet to be identified is planning what could be a $20 million project that would bring nearly 30 jobs to Florence County, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Florence County Council approved a resolution providing a tax incentive for what is being called “Project Mimosa.” It guarantees that over a 10-year period the company would get 35% of its property tax bill back from the county.

The resolution establishes several milestones the company must attain before receiving the tax benefit. If the company fails to meet the requirement, the county would be able to get the money back.