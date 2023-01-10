FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County U.S. Postal Service worker was among three people charged in a million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the three people charged on Friday, according to the release. Keisha Lewis, 33, of Hemingway, and Tiffany McFadden, 40, of Brooklyn, were also charged. All three were U.S. Postal Service employees at the time of the alleged scheme.

Cherry Lewis was allegedly involved in a national scheme, led by McFadden, to fraudulently obtain PPP loans, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

McFadden allegedly created fake PPP loan applications by obtaining personal identifying information of PPP loan applicants. She allegedly used that information to create tax documents and paperwork for non-existent businesses, according to the news release.

McFadden also allegedly would help get the loans forgiven by the Small Business Administration, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Cherry Lewis and Keisha Lewis were both accused of assisting in the scheme and helping other people complete fraudulent PPP loan applications, according to the release. They’re both accused of also receiving at least one of the fraudulent loans.

“PPP loans were intended to help businesses survive unprecedented challenges,” said Adair F. Boroughs, a United States Attorney. “Every dollar stolen from this program was stolen from taxpayers and legitimate businesses in need of support. This office takes pandemic-related crime seriously and stands ready to prosecute such fraud in all its forms.”

All three were arraigned and released on bond, according to the release. If convicted, each person faces up to 20 years in prison, fines, and restitution.