PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Nonresident students will not have to pay tuition fees to attend Florence County School District 2 this fall, officials said.

Trustees voted in June to “waive tuition fees for admission of nonresident students for the 2022-2023 school,” the district said Monday in a news release.



However, before a student can enroll at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School or Hannah-Pamplico High School, the district must be provided with a release letter from the student’s most recent school district and other items, including report cards, a transcript, and attendance and disciplinary records.

Florence 2 officials also said nonresident students will not be admitted if doing so would overcrowd its facilities or exceed the established maximum enrollment in any classroom or program. The district said it also takes into account whether admitting a nonresident student would create “a hardship upon the educational program because of the admission.”

For information about enrolling a nonresident student in the district, contact Legrande Richardson at lrichardson@fsd2.org or 843-493-2502.