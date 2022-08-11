EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dash cam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County.

Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the victims’ families, but News13 was shown part of the video.

The dashcam footage shows a car swerve between two first responder vehicles and hit paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Gregg is run over, while Weaver is thrown in the air and under another vehicle. The car turns through the shot, hitting two officers before leaving the frame.

Joye said the vehicle came to a stop shortly after when it hit another car.

He said the driver of that car, 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams from Darlington, drove into the wrong lanes to avoid traffic backed up near the scene.

“Weaver was out there doing her job, saving lives and she gets killed and for what?” Joye said. “Just because you wanted to go around a traffic scene?”

Joye said Williams has no medical issues that would have caused her to do this and she will be charged as the investigation proceeds. He met with her and the solicitor to get a statement Thursday.

He said charges may be filed as early as next week.

“To say exactly what she will be charged with — right now we have several different options,” he said. “Justice will be done, I promise.”

Joye said investigators will view all the footage of the crash and have collected DNA evidence from vehicles and the massive crime scene.

“I have been at this over 35 years and we have never had footage that puts everything together like we have now,” he said. “Thank the lord for body cameras and in-car cameras.”

Joye said it was a miracle more people weren’t killed — citing part of the footage where Weaver’s partner can be seen climbing in the ambulance just seconds before the woman drove through the scene.

Officers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence Police Department were treated and released from the hospital, according to their respective agencies.

Joye said the crash that initially brought first responders to the area was caused when a car turned in front of two motorcyclists.

He said the motorcyclists were traveling at speeds above 100 mph and the driver of that car has not been charged.

Tyler Porzelt, manager of Let’s Go Autos said 14 of his cars were damaged by that crash, which can be seen on his security cameras.

He said Gregg’s motorcycle is seen driving through a sign, then ramping off a car and flying through the air. Porzelt arrived after the second crash.

“I mean there is shrapnel everywhere. It’s 200 feet into our lot, all over the road. There is coolant, oil and everything scattered all over the place,” Porzelt said. “My condolences to those families of course. Everybody involved, really, but especially the first responders. They were just trying to do their job.”

Gregg’s family visited the scene Wednesday to view the damage.

His sister, Monica Gregory said she held his hand as a passerby bandaged his wounds and waited for more ambulances to arrive.

“He could barely breathe and blood kept coming out of his mouth,” Gregory said. “I kept saying, ‘Hold on Cedric, hold on,’ and nobody came.”

She said Gregg had a wife and two adopted children.

Porzelt said he can recall three other major collisions near the business over the last two years.

“I think it has a lot to do with the hill and curve that’s right outside the lot,” he said. “I’d like to see something done about that because it shouldn’t happen that often.”