FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has released its Violent Crime Task Force statistics for 2022-23.

The task force, which was started a year ago, has already taken nearly 200 guns off the streets of Florence County, authorities said. Sheriff’s office spokesman Major Mike Nunn said the department is fed up with the violence.

“We’re tired of our streets being shot up, our homes being shot up, our cars being shot up,” Nunn said. “Please do something about this.”

Nunn said Sheriff T.J. Joye and Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler created the task force as a solution to community requests for change after a rise in violent crime. Nunn said the joint effort allows officers to target areas that are high in violent crime and use traffic stops to catch criminals.

“We know that the criminal element travels by vehicle,” Nunn said. “We know that they tend to violate the traffic laws. And so, to use the traffic violations as probable cause to stop a vehicle. And then these officers are specifically trained to recognize the signs of additional criminal activity that might be afoot.”

Nunn said there are hotspots around the county for violent crimes, including east Florence, Lake City, Johnsonville and Olanta.

Nunn said the job calls for a certain kind of law enforcement.

“Not just any police officer can do this work,” Nunn said. “This unit is made up of experienced street crime deputies and police officers. This is dangerous work. Look at the number o fwanted individuals that this unit encountered in a year’s time. Look at the number of guns that they’ve removed from the streets.”

Statistics courtesy of Florence County Violent Crime Task Force