FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators is asking the public’s help to locate people of interest in an attempted larceny investigation, authorities said.

According to Investigators, on Thursday afternoon at a residence located on Bethel Road in Scranton, a pick-up truck backed into the driveway and a passenger in the pickup exited the vehicle and attempted to hook a trailer onto the pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the trailer was locked, the passenger was unable to attach the trailer and the vehicle left the residence. Home surveillance video captured the image of the truck which appears to be an early 2000 model white Ford F-150 pickup with aftermarket rims, the department said.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the persons of interest is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 80166 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

