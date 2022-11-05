FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence.

No additional information was immediately available.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Count on News13 for updates.