FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.
Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence.
No additional information was immediately available.
