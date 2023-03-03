FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a car theft investigation, according to a news release.

The black Cadillac shown in the image was taken from a business on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Feb. 24 between 3:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., according to the release. The image of the car and the person in it was taken on Freedom Boulevard.

The person involved is believed to be a man between the age of 30 and 40, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 843-665-2121.