FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was stolen on Sunday.

Authorities say the vehicle is a black 2005 Chevrolet Impala that was allegedly stolen from a residence on Kansas Drive in Florence.

The vehicle has the word ‘Impala’ in bright pink letters on the sides. However, the pink rims shown in the photos are no longer on the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121.

Those with information leading to arrests in this incident may be entitled to a cash reward.