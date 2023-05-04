Editor’s note: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released video Thursday of the moments a deputy tased and arrested a murder suspect after a chase that ended inside of Magnolia Mall.

The video shows the deputy get out of the car and chase after the suspect, who runs into the mall. After the suspect appeared pulled out a gun, the deputy pulled out his taser and used it on the suspect.

As the man falls to the floor, he drops the gun and it slides across the floor of the mall.

“Put your hands behind your back! That gun about got you killed,” the deputy said.

“The hell’s your problem man?” the deputy said as he put the suspect in handcuffs.

Less than 30 seconds passed between the time the deputy got out of his vehicle and the arrest.

Sheriff TJ Joye praised Cpl. Tommy Rauch for his decision making. He said Rauch showed good split-second judgement to use his taser instead of his gun inside the mall.

Joye said he’s not sure he would’ve made the correct decision his deputy made.

“If you don’t believe in God, you look at this video because I do not know how I’m dealing with the death of a deputy today. Truly. We’re blessed,” Joye said. “This guy’s already wanted for one murder. For them to apprehend him the way they did without someone getting hurt, I applaud them.”

The man, Jason Tyvon McRae, was wanted by Robeson County deputies for murder, which the deputies learned about after the arrest.

McRae now also faces six charges in Florence County, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-95 when McRae did not stop, according to the sheriff’s office. A chase then ensued that ended at Magnolia Mall.

McRae is from Dillon County and was wanted for a deadly May 2022 shooting in Robeson County.

* * * Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.