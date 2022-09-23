FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a jury duty phone scam.

The Clerk of Court said she’s received multiple calls from people who think they missed jury duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said callers will pretend to be someone with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, telling the person they missed jury duty and a bench warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller states the mess could be cleared up by paying a $400 fine via a gift card or pre-paid credit card.

“The Sheriff’s Office will not normally call you to advise that we have a warrant for your arrest. We’ll just come get you!” the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office will never ask anyone for money to resolve a warrant or any other reason.

Deputies said the caller is not located in South Carolina, despite what the Caller ID says. Deputies said they won’t be able to find the person making the calls and said the best practice is to just hang up the phone.