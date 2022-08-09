FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County task force focused on violent crimes is “off to a good start” after authorities made six arrests during its first week of operation, Sheriff TJ Joye said Tuesday in a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies and Florence police officers make up the task force, which Joye said has been conducting “targeted enforcement in high crime areas of the county.”

Since Aug. 1, in addition to the six arrests, officers have seized 8.2 grams of powdered cocaine, 103.5 grams of marijuana, six illegal or stolen guns and $7,000.

“We are serious about making a dent in the violent crime in our county,” Joye said. “It looks like we are off to a good start.”

