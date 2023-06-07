FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force released its crime numbers through May so far in 2023 in a news release.

The task force is made up of deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and Florence police officers, according to the release. It conducts operations in high-crime areas of the county.

The task force reported the following seizures and activity in the release:

9,150.3 grams of marijuana seized

102.1 grams of cocaine seized

211.39 grams of meth seized

10 grams of heroin seized

24.2 grams of crack cocaine seized

199 dose units of controlled substances seized

89 guns seized

$66,980.00 seized

35 fugitives captured

283 criminal cases made

“We believe the Violent Crime Task Force is making a difference in some of the high crime areas of our County,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said in a the release. “We are committed to getting drugs, guns and criminals off of our streets so our citizens can have a better quality of life.”