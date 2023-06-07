FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force released its crime numbers through May so far in 2023 in a news release.
The task force is made up of deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and Florence police officers, according to the release. It conducts operations in high-crime areas of the county.
The task force reported the following seizures and activity in the release:
- 9,150.3 grams of marijuana seized
- 102.1 grams of cocaine seized
- 211.39 grams of meth seized
- 10 grams of heroin seized
- 24.2 grams of crack cocaine seized
- 199 dose units of controlled substances seized
- 89 guns seized
- $66,980.00 seized
- 35 fugitives captured
- 283 criminal cases made
“We believe the Violent Crime Task Force is making a difference in some of the high crime areas of our County,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said in a the release. “We are committed to getting drugs, guns and criminals off of our streets so our citizens can have a better quality of life.”
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.