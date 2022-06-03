FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Revolutionary Rivers Trail in Florence County has been designated as a National Trails System, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The 60-mile trail includes swampland used as a hideout for General Francis Marion. He used the area as a hideout while fighting the British in the Revolutionary War, according to the announcement.

The trail also provides access to land and aquatic ecosystems.

The trail will receive a certificate of designation, trail markers and a letter of recognition.