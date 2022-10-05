FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began taking action against the high-crime areas of the county on Aug. 1, according to a news release.

Of the 43 arrests made, four were fugitives, the release reads.

Drugs seized in last month’s operation include 659.9 grams of marijuana, 254.9 grams of meth and 26.6 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition, 17 illegal weapons, 36 doses of a controlled substance and $14,011 in cash were seized in September, the release reads.