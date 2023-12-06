FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County crime task force investigated 36 criminal cases during November, arresting seven fugitives and seizing 19 illegal guns and various drugs, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said.
The Violent Crime Task Force, which is made up of street crimes and narcotics officers from the sheriff’s office and Florence Police Department, “concentrates on high crime areas by conducting highly visible traffic enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.
Criminal charges included:
- violent felon in possession of a firearm
- possession of a stolen pistol
- unlawful carrying of a firearm
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine base
- trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine
- possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- failure to stop for a blue light
- various other minor traffic offenses
Drugs seized by the task force included:
- marijuana, 575 grams
- cocaine, 5.1 grams
- methamphetamine, 277.5 grams
- heroin, 3.6 grams
- crack cocaine, 5 grams
- fentanyl, 6.1 grams
- other controlled substances, 58 dose units
