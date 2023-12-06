FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County crime task force investigated 36 criminal cases during November, arresting seven fugitives and seizing 19 illegal guns and various drugs, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said.

The Violent Crime Task Force, which is made up of street crimes and narcotics officers from the sheriff’s office and Florence Police Department, “concentrates on high crime areas by conducting highly visible traffic enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

Criminal charges included:

violent felon in possession of a firearm

possession of a stolen pistol

unlawful carrying of a firearm

possession with intent to distribute cocaine base

trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

failure to stop for a blue light

various other minor traffic offenses

Drugs seized by the task force included:

marijuana, 575 grams

cocaine, 5.1 grams

methamphetamine, 277.5 grams

heroin, 3.6 grams

crack cocaine, 5 grams

fentanyl, 6.1 grams

other controlled substances, 58 dose units